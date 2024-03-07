Tillamook Bay Jetty Project Shifts Gears: Road Delivery for Massive Stones

Port of Garibaldi General Manager Mike Saindon recently briefed Garibaldi's city council on a significant change in the Tillamook Bay Jetty Rehabilitation Project's logistics. Originally contracted to avoid local road use by delivering the necessary massive stones via barges, the plan has pivoted to road delivery due to practical challenges encountered by Trade West Construction Company. This adjustment aims to mitigate potential damage and disruption to local infrastructure while adhering to logistical constraints.

Project Overview and Logistics

The ambitious project, funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, seeks to rehabilitate the south jetty of Tillamook Bay, extending its life and enhancing marine navigation safety. Initially, the strategy to transport the 40-ton rocks required for the jetty's rehabilitation involved barging them directly to Kincheloe Point, circumventing the need to use local roads. However, upon closer examination, it became apparent that barging was not feasible, prompting a shift to road delivery. A one-year lease for a parcel at the Port of Garibaldi will serve as a staging area, with 1,500 rocks scheduled for delivery over approximately a year. These rocks will then be transferred from trucks to a barge for final delivery to the worksite near Kincheloe Point.

Community Impact and Mitigation Efforts

Recognizing the potential impact on the local community, the port's management has implemented several measures to minimize disruption. These include giving priority access to emergency first responders and city staff, halting operations during major local events, and launching a public outreach campaign in collaboration with the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. Additionally, the project aims to bring broader benefits by seeking additional federal funding to extend the jetty further and restore the channel between the jetties to a depth of 40 feet.

Future Implications and Community Engagement

The project's shift to road delivery not only reflects an adaptive approach to logistical challenges but also underscores a commitment to preserving local infrastructure and community well-being. As the project progresses, its success will likely depend on continued collaboration between the Port of Garibaldi, local government, and the community. The potential for expanded project scope with additional federal funding could further enhance the economic and environmental resilience of Tillamook Bay, marking a significant milestone in local infrastructure development and marine safety.