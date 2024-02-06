Tiddlywinks Day Nursery: A Case Study in the Power of Apprenticeships

In a remarkable testament to the power of an effective apprenticeship program, Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, a childcare provider with locations in Margam and Cwmavon, has been nominated for the Small Employer of the Year at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024. The award ceremony, supported by the Welsh Government and NTfW, is scheduled for March 22, 2024, in Newport.

Apprenticeship Fuelling Growth

The nursery, which currently employs a diverse workforce of 22, including five apprentices, credits its successful growth and the quality of its staff to its apprenticeship program. In collaboration with TSW Training, Tiddlywinks offers a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 5) in Playwork. This program has been instrumental in not only recruiting high-calibre staff but also in retaining them, thereby fuelling the nursery's expansion to three locations in the past five years.

A Commitment to Quality Childcare

Tiddlywinks is committed to providing affordable, quality childcare in a homely environment where children feel safe and are stimulated to reach their full potential. This commitment is reflected in the high level of staff qualifications. All staff members have either achieved or are working towards qualifications relevant to their roles, from Foundation Apprenticeship through to Higher Apprenticeship (Level 5) and degree level.

Recognition and Community Engagement

Their commitment to quality and innovation has also earned them a positive inspection report from Care Inspectorate Wales and five Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council Childcare Awards in 2022. Notably, the nursery remained operational throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, providing much-needed support to key workers. Furthermore, Tiddlywinks has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement by organizing activities with local nursing homes, such as arranging for children to play games and sing to the senior citizens.

In conclusion, the success of Tiddlywinks Day Nursery is a shining example of how apprenticeship programs can contribute to both personal and economic growth. As the nursery continues to focus on staff qualifications and Welsh language proficiency, it also shares its best practices in childcare. This commitment to development and innovation ensures that Tiddlywinks remains at the forefront of providing quality childcare.