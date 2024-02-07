Thrissur City Corporation Unveils Development-Centric Budget with Innovative Revenue Strategies

The Thrissur City Corporation in Kerala, India, has recently unveiled an ambitious budget for 2024-25, focusing on innovative development projects and revenue generation plans. The budget, presented by Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy, aims to enhance the city's infrastructure while bolstering the Corporation's income through various strategies, including an ingenious plan for revenue generation through advertising.

Advertising as Revenue Stream

The Corporation aims to capitalize on the city's bustling public spaces and tourist destinations by renting out advertising spaces. By installing LED walls at popular tourist spots and renting out advertising areas at bus stands, a foot overbridge, and a skywalk, the Corporation aims to earn an impressive ₹15 lakh per month. This novel approach to revenue generation reflects the Corporation's forward-thinking attitude and commitment to leveraging the city's existing assets.

Investments in Infrastructure and Public Amenities

Beyond advertising, the budget includes a substantial allocation for infrastructure development and public amenities. A notable allotment of ₹50 lakh is earmarked for preliminary works under the Master Plan. Part of this plan includes the construction of multi-level parking facilities at 10 different locations in the city, a project that is estimated to cost around ₹8 crore.

Public amenities have also been given significant attention in the budget, with investments including ₹8 crore for a new shopping complex, ₹2 crore for footpath renovations, and a hefty ₹10 crore for upgrading the synthetic track at the Corporation stadium. In a tribute to former Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon, the Corporation will erect a statue in his honor, a project that comes with an allocation of ₹1 crore.

Support for the Community

Ensuring the welfare of its citizens, the Corporation has allocated ₹5 crore for the renovation of Sakthan Nagar and ₹2 crore for establishing a street dog shelter. Further, in a move to support unemployed youth in the city, the Corporation plans to establish a labor bank and organize job fairs. This demonstrates the Corporation's commitment to not only physical infrastructure but also social infrastructure, addressing unemployment and community issues head-on.