Three Young Boys Arrested for Suspected Arson in Appleford House Fire

Three young boys, two aged 12 and one aged 11, have been arrested for suspected arson following a house fire in Appleford, near Didcot. The incident occurred around 15:00 GMT on Tuesday at a residence on Church Street, with no reported injuries but significant building damage.

Unexpected Blaze in Appleford

On an otherwise ordinary Tuesday afternoon, the quiet town of Appleford was disrupted by the sudden outbreak of a house fire on Church Street. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, with witnesses describing the sight of thick smoke billowing from the property.

Young Suspects Detained

In an unexpected turn of events, three local boys, two aged 12 and another aged 11, were taken into custody by the police for suspected arson. The young suspects have since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Community Reassurance and Ongoing Investigation

Despite the alarming incident, authorities have assured the public that there is no wider threat related to the fire. Both the fire service and the police are working diligently to determine the exact cause of the blaze. As the investigation progresses, the community remains hopeful for answers and a return to normalcy.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, traffic was disrupted near Sires Hill, close to Noble Park in Didcot, around 2:45 pm due to a crash involving two vans. Eyewitness photos revealed a white van tipped over on a grass embankment near a road sign. Emergency services were simultaneously handling the house fire in Appleford, highlighting the tireless efforts of first responders in the face of multiple incidents.