Three Fishermen Missing in Batangas Waters: A Story of Rescue and Hope

Two fishermen are safe, but the search continues for three others in the waters off Batangas province. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed their multi-role response vessel, BRP Malapascua, to scour the seas.

A Night of Terror and Rescue in Batangas Waters

February 13, 2024 - The seas around Batangas province turned treacherous as two separate incidents left three fishermen missing and two others fortunate to be alive. The rescued fishermen, Johnmar Fronda and Mandy Calimag, owe their lives to the quick thinking of fellow fishermen who happened upon the scene of the accident.

The Search for the Missing Fishermen

The Philippine Coast Guard has launched a search-and-rescue operation for the three missing fishermen. Harvey Gadbilao, from Barangay Sta Ana, is yet to return after leaving port on Monday evening. His fishing boat, Jazzyly, is presumed to have encountered difficulties at sea.

In a separate incident, Wilbert Binay and Edgar Glen Binay went missing when their boat, Mbca Velocity, capsized near Barangay Makawayan in Tingloy during fishing operations. Authorities in Batangas have deployed the BRP Malapascua in hopes of finding the missing men before it's too late.

The Human Element Amidst the Turmoil

As the search continues, the families of the missing fishermen are left to wait and hope for their safe return. The fishing community in Batangas has rallied around them, offering support and prayers during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the rescued fishermen, Johnmar Fronda and Mandy Calimag, are recovering from their ordeal. Their quick thinking to leap off their boat before it collided with another vessel likely saved their lives. Their story is a testament to the human will to survive in the face of adversity.

The sea can be a fickle mistress, providing sustenance and livelihood to those who depend on her, but also posing a constant threat. The search for the missing fishermen serves as a reminder of the dangers that come with this way of life.

As the Philippine Coast Guard continues their search, the fishing community in Batangas remains hopeful that their missing brethren will be found safe and sound. The strength and resilience of this community in the face of adversity are truly inspiring.

