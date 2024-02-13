The Nautical Mile Collection: A Legacy Asset in Freeport, New York

In the heart of Freeport, New York, a legacy asset of unparalleled charm and potential is up for grabs. The Nautical Mile Collection, a portfolio of six properties along Woodcleft Avenue, has been listed by RIPCO Real Estate for approximately $6.8 million. This collection, managed by Gro-Grove Realty Group, spans 20,512 square feet and boasts 430 feet of waterfront frontage.

Advertisment

A Legacy Asset Steeped in History

The Grover family, synonymous with the boat business on Freeport's Nautical Mile since the 1950s, has decided to part ways with their Woodcleft Avenue property portfolio. Over 30 to 40 years, the family acquired six properties to accommodate their growing inventory of boats. Now, the 96-year-old family patriarch, Al Grover, is ready to retire, leaving behind a rich legacy.

A One-of-a-Kind Assemblage Opportunity

Advertisment

The portfolio, currently leased to various Nautical Mile businesses, includes restaurants, a brewery, a gift shop, and a cultural arts center. It also features 65 boat slips, parking, storage, and three apartments. RIPCO's investment sales team is marketing this offering as a legacy asset and a unique assemblage opportunity.

The Nautical Mile's Evolving Landscape

The Nautical Mile, known for its vibrant maritime culture and bustling waterfront, is undergoing a transformation. This change is attracting investors, users, and developers who see the potential in this historic area. The sale of The Nautical Mile Collection could be a significant milestone in this evolution.

As the sun sets on Al Grover's boat business, a new chapter is about to begin for The Nautical Mile Collection. With its prime location, rich history, and vast potential, this legacy asset is set to redefine Freeport's iconic waterfront. The question now is, who will seize this unique opportunity?