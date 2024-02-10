The Final Screenings of 'Your Cinema Needs You': A Celebration of Community and Cinema

As the sun sets over the Monarch Theatre, a palpable anticipation swells in the air. From February 14 to 17, the iconic theatre will host the final four showings of "Your Cinema Needs You," a documentary produced by local filmmaker Luke Fandrich. The screenings, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening, offer audiences an opportunity to delve into the history and significance of a beloved community institution.

A Labor of Love

Fandrich's journey with "Your Cinema Needs You" has been anything but easy. The project faced a significant setback when theft left the producer with a $60,000 deficit. However, Fandrich's determination and commitment to the project ensured that the film would see the light of day. The documentary has now successfully premiered, and its final showings at the Monarch Theatre promise to be an unforgettable experience.

A Unique Partnership

In collaboration with the Monarch 1911 Society, Fandrich has extended an invitation to residents to watch the documentary in the very theatre it celebrates. This unique opportunity aims to strengthen the bond between the community and the Monarch Theatre, fostering a deeper appreciation for its rich history and cultural significance.

Tickets and Availability

Tickets for the final screenings of "Your Cinema Needs You" can be purchased in person at the Monarch box office on Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. Alternatively, interested viewers can secure their spots online by visiting editingluke.com.

As the curtains close on "Your Cinema Needs You," the Monarch Theatre stands not just as the backdrop of Fandrich's documentary, but as a testament to the power of community, resilience, and the enduring magic of cinema. Amidst the challenges and triumphs, Fandrich's labor of love serves as a poignant reminder that storytelling transcends the screen, weaving itself into the fabric of our shared experiences.

As the final credits roll on "Your Cinema Needs You," the Monarch Theatre's legacy is further cemented in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to bear witness. Fandrich's documentary, born out of adversity, now stands as a triumphant ode to the power of resilience and the indelible bond between community and cinema.