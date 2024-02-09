The David School: 50 Years of Transforming Lives through Connective Instruction

Nestled in the heart of David, Floyd County, Kentucky, a beacon of hope and resilience has stood tall for half a century. The David School, a private, non-profit institution, has been a sanctuary for high school students who have grappled with the rigors of larger public schools. As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the school continues to offer a close-knit, supportive environment, and one-on-one instruction to hundreds of students, helping them complete their high school education.

A Legacy of Hope in Appalachia

Founded by a group of young visionaries looking to make a difference in a poor region of Appalachia, The David School's mission has always been clear: to provide personal attention, life skills development, and community service opportunities to students in need. Over the years, the school has faced numerous financial challenges, but its commitment to its students and their success remains unwavering.

Connective Instruction: The Key to Engagement

Connective instruction, as defined by Cooper, involves teachers helping students make personal connections to the class, the content, and the learning process. By creating high-quality relationships with their students, educators can foster an environment that encourages active participation and a genuine desire to learn.

The Power of Connection: Transforming Lives

The power of connection is evident in the countless success stories that have emerged from The David School. Students who once struggled in traditional educational settings have found their footing and flourished under the nurturing guidance of dedicated educators.