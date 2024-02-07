The Crispy Coop Spreads its Wings: New Location on the Horizon

The Crispy Coop, a beloved Columbus-based fried chicken restaurant, has announced plans to expand its tantalizing Southern-style offerings with a new establishment on the Far East Side. The upcoming location, nestled at 6330 Tussing Road in the Independence Village area near Reynoldsburg, cements the brand's growing reputation as a culinary staple within the community.

Indulge in Southern Comfort Food

The new outpost will continue The Crispy Coop's tradition of delivering mouth-watering dishes that pay homage to Southern cuisine. Patrons can look forward to sinking their teeth into the eatery's signature fried chicken, available in different spice levels to cater to diverse palates. Accompanying the main dish are a variety of sides such as greens, mac and cheese, Texas potatoes, coleslaw, cornbread, and mashed potatoes. For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu features indulgences like red velvet cake, honey bun cake, and banana pudding.

A New Take on Fast Food

The design of the new establishment sets it apart from traditional fast-food outlets. It will provide counter service, offering customers the opportunity to interact more directly with staff, fostering a more personal dining experience. Going a step further in convenience, the location will also feature a drive-thru option, catering to those seeking a quick and delicious meal on the go. Additionally, home delivery will be available through Uber Eats and DoorDash, ensuring everyone has access to The Crispy Coop's culinary delights, regardless of their location.

Expanding the Coop

Andrew Cleary, the owner and operator of The Crispy Coop, revealed the new location is set to open its doors to the public in early spring. But the expansion doesn't stop there. Cleary also hinted at plans to open more locations within the greater Columbus area, hinting at a bright future for the brand. The Crispy Coop's origin traces back to the former Uncle Nick's Greek Fried Chicken franchise, which Cleary managed for five years before branching out to establish the independent eatery in 2020.