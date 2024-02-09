The 15th Klija Festival: Celebrating Buraydah's Heritage and Cultural Resilience

Among the sand-kissed dunes of Buraydah, a historic city nestled in the heart of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province, an annual celebration of heritage and tradition unfurls. The 15th iteration of the Klija Festival commenced on February 8th, a vibrant tribute to the city's beloved namesake cookie and a testament to the region's cultural resilience.

A Symphony of Flavors and Traditions

For ten days, the King Khalid Cultural Center serves as the festival's epicenter, resonating with the buzz of over 200 productive families and 20 skilled craftsmen. The event boasts local and Gulf region participation, with approximately 700 young men and women orchestrating the festival's myriad programs.

Muhammad AlHanaya, Secretary General of the Qassim Chamber and the event's supervisor, emphasized the crucial support of Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud in elevating Klija from a cherished local delicacy to a globally recognized brand. This transformation is further underscored by Buraydah's designation as a UNESCO global creative city in 2021.

Promoting Sustainable Development and Employment

The Klija Festival's mission transcends mere celebration; it seeks to promote sustainable development of local crafts by ensuring year-round availability of products in showrooms and distribution centers. This initiative guarantees continuous employment for productive families and solidifies Klija's presence in the global market.

Nayef AlMenseleh, the festival's executive director, elucidated the diverse attractions at the event, which include family products, food trucks, traditional food stalls, specialized labs, a heritage area, live cooking demonstrations, and an organic food section. The festival also features entertainment for children, ensuring a wholesome, engaging experience for families.

A Melting Pot of Culture, Cuisine, and Collaboration

More than 25 companies specializing in Klija and traditional foods participate in the festival, as well as experts from the Kingdom and Gulf countries. This confluence of talent and knowledge fosters a unique atmosphere of collaboration and cultural exchange, enriching the festival experience for both participants and attendees.

As the sands of time continue to shift, the Klija Festival remains a steadfast beacon of tradition and innovation, illuminating the enduring spirit of Buraydah and its revered Klija cookie. The festival encapsulates the transformative power of heritage, weaving together the threads of culture, cuisine, and community to create a rich tapestry of resilience and unity.