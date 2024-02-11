Terror in Tuluá, Colombia: Retaliation After Leader's Arrest, Governor Declares Emergency

Governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Francisca Toro spoke out about the tumultuous events that unfolded in Tuluá on February 10. The night was marred by violence, resulting in the tragic death of a traffic officer and the torching of six vehicles. In an interview on W Fin De Semana, Toro attributed these heinous acts to the criminal gang 'La Inmaculada', which seeks to instill fear and disrupt public order.

Governor of Valle, Dilian Francisca Toro, stated that criminal gangs "want to intimidate the population and disrupt public order" in the region. For this reason, they ordered the militarization of Tuluá to keep the population calm. "Yesterday, a curfew was decreed, and the city was militarized. It's essential for the community to stay calm because the institutions are working," she said.

A Dance with Darkness

The disturbances in Tuluá are believed to be retaliatory acts by 'La Inmaculada' following the capture of their leader, Mauricio Marín, also known as 'Nacho'. Marín's arrest has left a power vacuum within the gang, leading to a surge in violent activities. Toro emphasized that 'La Inmaculada' is involved in extortion rackets, targeting both affluent businesses and impoverished citizens, exacerbating the already precarious living conditions in the region.

In response to the escalating violence, Toro declared a state of emergency and convened a council of security to design a comprehensive strategy. The goal is to diminish the gang's capabilities and put an end to their intimidation tactics against the civilian population.

A Governor's Unwavering Stance

Governor Toro has made it clear that she will not entertain any negotiations with 'La Inmaculada' or any other criminal organizations. Instead, she advocates for stern measures to dismantle these groups and ensure the safety of Tuluá's residents.

In a bid to restore order, Toro has enlisted the military's assistance to take control of Tuluá. A curfew has also been imposed to maintain calm and prevent further acts of violence.

In Pursuit of Peace

Toro's decisive actions and unwavering stance against criminal intimidation have garnered widespread support. The people of Tuluá, weary of living under the shadow of violence, are hopeful that these measures will pave the way for a safer, more peaceful future.

As the sun sets on another day in Tuluá, the residents hold their breath, waiting for the dawn of a new era. An era free from the clutches of 'La Inmaculada' and the chaos they bring.

The events that unfolded in Tuluá on February 10, marked by violence and the loss of life, have left an indelible mark on the region. Governor Dilian Francisca Toro's unwavering stance against criminal intimidation and her call for extreme measures to dismantle gangs like 'La Inmaculada' have sparked hope among the residents. With the military now in control and a curfew in place, the people of Tuluá await the restoration of peace and order.