Templeton Unified School District Seeks New Superintendent, Board Member Amid Resignations

The Templeton Unified School District is on the hunt for a new superintendent and a school board member as it prepares to bid farewell to key figures. With the departure of Superintendent Aaron Asplund and trustee Mendi Swan, the district has initiated the process to fill these crucial vacancies, signaling a period of transition and opportunity for the local educational community.

Urgent Recruitment Drive

Following the announcement of Superintendent Aaron Asplund's decision to leave for a new role at the SLO County Office of Education and Mendi Swan's early resignation from the school board, the district is now actively seeking replacements. The search for a new superintendent and the appointment of a new board member are critical steps to ensure the district's stability and continued success. The board has opted for an appointment process for the board seat, to avoid the complications and costs associated with a special election, a decision that has sparked discussion within the community.

The district's choice to appoint a new board member rather than hold a special election has raised concerns among some community members about transparency and inclusivity. During a recent board meeting, public comments urged for a process that allows for wider community input, reflecting a desire for a governance model that prioritizes public trust and engagement. The board's response to these concerns, and how it navigates the appointment process, will be a test of its commitment to open governance.