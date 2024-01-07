Tehachapi Sets Stage for Civic Engagement with Host of Community Meetings

Tehachapi, a community that thrives on active citizen participation, is set to host a plethora of civic events and meetings during the early part of 2024. These gatherings encompass a wide variety of local governmental and community boards and councils, offering residents the opportunity to engage, converse, and participate in the decision-making process.

Diverse Array of Meetings

The Tehachapi Unified School District Board of Trustees, Tehachapi Resource Conservation District, Bear Valley Community Services District, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, Stallion Springs Community Services District, Golden Hills Community Services District, and the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will all host their regular monthly meetings. These meetings, serving as a platform for community-oriented dialogue, will focus on a variety of issues and initiatives relevant to each district.

Additional Civic Engagements

Adding to this roster, the Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors also have six meetings lined up for the year. The Tehachapi City Council, a key player in local governance, will adapt its meeting schedule in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Informal community events such as ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ and ‘Sippin’ with the Supe’ are designed to foster a sense of connection between residents and their local leaders.

Commitment to Transparency

The Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council and the Tehachapi Planning Commission are also slated to hold meetings, although the Planning Commission’s January session has been canceled. In an effort to maintain transparency and encourage public participation, these boards and councils offer comprehensive agendas and additional information online.

Today, the Tehachapi City Council Meeting will take place at 6 pm, marking the beginning of a year filled with civic engagement and community participation. The residents of Tehachapi are invited to take part in these meetings, contributing to the civic life of their community.