Tehachapi Farmers Market 2024: Vendor, Entertainment Applications Open for Summer Event

The city of Tehachapi is gearing up for its annual summer highlight, the 2024 Tehachapi Farmers Market, inviting vendors and entertainers to become part of this vibrant community event. Set to enliven downtown Green Street every Thursday evening from June through August, the market promises a blend of local produce, crafts, food, and music, creating a bustling hub for residents and visitors alike.

Advertisment

Market Overview and Application Process

The 2024 Tehachapi Farmers Market will transform Green Street into a lively marketplace from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, starting June 7 until August 29. This year, the city is on the lookout for a diverse array of participants, ranging from produce vendors to culinary artisans offering both hot and packaged foods. Additionally, the market will feature live entertainment, seeking applications from acoustic soloists or duets eager to showcase their talents amidst the lively atmosphere. Market Manager Jessica Garner emphasizes the market's role in highlighting local products and talents, inviting interested parties to apply by the April 17 deadline. Applications, available on the city's website, can be submitted to Tehachapi City Hall either in person or via email.

How to Apply

Advertisment

Prospective vendors and entertainers can find the necessary application forms on the city's official website, with detailed instructions for submission. The application process is designed to be straightforward, ensuring ease of access for all interested participants. Completed forms must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. on April 17, with options for delivery in person to City Hall or electronically through email. For any queries or additional information, applicants can contact the market organizer directly via phone.

Anticipation Builds for 2024 Season

As the application deadline approaches, anticipation for the 2024 Tehachapi Farmers Market continues to build. This annual event not only serves as a platform for local vendors and entertainers but also strengthens community bonds and supports the local economy. With its scenic downtown location, the market offers a unique shopping and dining experience, underscored by the charm and hospitality of Tehachapi. As residents and visitors alike look forward to this summer tradition, the city of Tehachapi is committed to making the 2024 Farmers Market a memorable and successful event.