Teen Vandals Target Sultan Park Signage Amid Security Lapse, Male' City Council and Police Investigate

On the evening of March 23, 2024, Sultan Park, situated in the heart of Male' City, became the scene of a regrettable act of vandalism. A group of teenagers, reportedly angered over restricted access to park amenities, took their frustrations out on the park's signboards. This incident, occurring during a time when the park was left unmonitored, has sparked a joint investigation by the Male' City Council and local police authorities.

Advertisment

Incident During Prayer Time Leaves Park Vulnerable

The act of vandalism was strategically timed to coincide with Tarawih prayer time, exploiting a momentary lapse in security coverage at the park. Aminath Shathufa, a spokesperson for the city council, detailed the event's timing and the suspects' apparent motive. The vandals, identified as a group of four individuals around the age of 18, reportedly had grievances with park regulations, specifically a rule prohibiting children over 12 from using the trampoline. This rule led to a confrontation with park security earlier, hinting at a premeditated act of retaliation.

Search for Suspects Underway

Advertisment

In response to the vandalism, the Male' City Council, in collaboration with the police, has initiated a thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits. Despite the availability of CCTV footage from cameras installed around the park, the identities of the vandals remain unconfirmed. Shathufa emphasized the seriousness of the incident and the authorities' commitment to ensuring the park remains a safe and welcoming environment for visitors.

Community Reaction and Measures for Prevention

The vandalism at Sultan Park has elicited a strong reaction from the community, with many calling for increased security measures and stricter enforcement of park rules. The incident has highlighted the need for continuous surveillance and the potential for implementing more robust preventive strategies to deter similar acts in the future. As the investigation proceeds, the Male' City Council and police urge the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the individuals responsible.

This act of vandalism not only disrupted the tranquility of Sultan Park but also raised concerns about youth behavior and public space security. As the community awaits the outcome of the ongoing investigation, there is a collective hope for justice and a renewed commitment to safeguarding public amenities against such senseless acts of destruction.