Taranaki Sewerage Scheme Costs Soar to $41M: Impact on Urenui and Onaero Households

New Plymouth District Council's strategic projects committee is set to review a significant report on a proposed sewerage scheme for the Taranaki beach settlements of Urenui and Onaero, revealing cost estimates have skyrocketed to $41 million, or $180,000 per household. The report highlights long-standing issues of human faecal contamination in the Urenui River and mudflats, largely due to inadequate septic systems in the area, stressing the urgent need for a modern wastewater treatment solution.

Escalating Costs and Community Priorities

The proposed wastewater treatment scheme, initially estimated at $4 million in 2004, has seen its cost estimates balloon over the years, with the latest figure standing at $41 million. This steep increase is attributed to the challenging property sizes and soil types in Urenui and Onaero, which are unsuitable for traditional septic systems. Furthermore, existing septic tank drain fields are on culturally significant land or near environmentally sensitive areas. Despite the escalating costs, the community has identified addressing the human waste issue as a high priority, prompting the council to reintroduce the scheme in the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan (LTP) after it was previously removed due to budget concerns.

Property Acquisitions and Community Resistance

In response to the need for a local treatment plant, the council has made significant property purchases, including a 41-hectare property on Waiau Road for $3.3 million in 2020, and more recently, an 84-hectare property in Onaero for $5.5 million. These acquisitions are part of the council's efforts to find a suitable location for the wastewater treatment plant, although the initial purchase faced resistance from the community. The council is now hoping to sell the Waiau Road property to recoup its costs as it moves forward with the new site.

Future Steps and Financial Hurdles

The report indicates that the current $41 million cost estimate is still preliminary, with further assessment and resource consent applications required. This suggests that the budget could undergo future changes. As the council proceeds with finalizing options and beginning consent work for the 2024-2034 LTP, it faces the challenge of securing additional funding to cover the increased costs. The council has already invested at least $8 million in the project, highlighting the financial and logistical hurdles ahead.