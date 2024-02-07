Tamil Nadu Government Champions Tamil Language through Statewide Campaign

In a move to preserve and promote its linguistic heritage, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated a campaign to replace the name boards of commercial establishments, shops, and enterprises with Tamil signage across the state. This drive is not only a reflection of the government's commitment towards its cultural identity but also a significant step towards encouraging the widespread use of the Tamil language.

Advertisment

Enthusiastic Response from Traders

The initiative, expected to conclude by the end of April, is being spearheaded by Minister M P Swaminathan, who heads the Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity portfolio. The response to the campaign has been positive, particularly in Erode, where some traders have already embraced the change and switched to Tamil name boards. The Minister stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the traders' community, highlighting that their support is vital for the successful implementation of the campaign.

Intensifying Campaign Efforts

Advertisment

In order to make the transition smoother and to ensure wider adoption, an awareness campaign is set to be conducted in every district before the end of March. This campaign is not just about changing name boards but about fostering a greater sense of cultural pride and identity among the citizens of Tamil Nadu. The initiative comes as a part of broader efforts from the Tamil Nadu government to encourage the use of Tamil in various societal contexts.

Government Order and Extended Campaign

Minister Swaminathan also referred to a government order that mandates the use of Tamil in governmental contexts, emphasizing that it's not just the commercial establishments that are being encouraged to adopt Tamil but also the state's administrative machinery. The awareness campaign has been extended for an additional month upon request from the Traders Federation, indicating the enthusiasm and support the initiative has garnered from various quarters.