Tameside Mayor Honors Local Studies Volunteers for Over 3,000 Hours of Dedicated Service

Tameside's dedicated volunteers received heartfelt thanks from Civic Mayor Cllr Tafheen Sharif during a special event at the archives center on Cotton Street, Ashton, highlighting the crucial role they play in preserving the borough's history. Accompanied by Cllr Sangita Patel, attendees learned about the volunteers' significant contributions, including cleaning historical documents, military research, and cataloging vital archives.

Unwavering Commitment to Cultural Heritage

The celebration underscored the volunteers’ unwavering commitment, with over 3,000 hours contributed across Tameside Cultural Services, nearly half of which were dedicated to local studies. Their tasks ranged from staffing family history help desks to engaging in the Smile project, which involves cataloging the Tameside Reporter's extensive photographic archive. Cllr Patel and Mayor Sharif also had the opportunity to view precious items from the collection, such as posters and letters, offering a tangible connection to the past.

A Tribute to Volunteer Excellence

Mayor Sharif expressed profound gratitude for the volunteers' efforts, emphasizing the importance of their work in keeping the community's heritage alive for future generations. "We couldn't do what we do without our wonderful volunteers," she stated, acknowledging their significant impact on maintaining Tameside's historical narrative. Cllr Patel echoed these sentiments, praising the volunteers' passion and pride in their work, further solidifying their status as invaluable assets to the borough.

The event not only served as a thank-you to the current team of volunteers but also as an invitation for new individuals to join the effort to preserve Tameside's rich history. With an eye toward the future, both the Mayor and Cllr Patel highlighted the importance of involving young people in these endeavors, ensuring that the legacy of Tameside's past continues to inform and inspire generations to come. Interested parties were encouraged to contact the Tameside Local Studies and Archives for volunteer opportunities, marking a step forward in the ongoing mission to safeguard the borough's heritage.

As Tameside looks ahead, the volunteers’ dedication serves as a beacon of community spirit and a reminder of the collective responsibility to honor and preserve our shared history. The celebration at the archives center was not just a moment of gratitude but a pivotal point in the ongoing journey of cultural preservation, with the promise of continued growth and engagement from the heart of the community.