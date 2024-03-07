Tameside Council Launches Improvement Plan for Children's Services Post Ofsted Downgrade

Following a damning Ofsted report that placed Tameside Council's children's services in special measures last month, the council has unveiled an ambitious improvement plan. Council leader Coun Ged Cooney highlighted the council's commitment to mastering the fundamentals once again, framing the strategy as a roadmap back to excellence in children's welfare.

Ofsted's Alarming Findings

In a recent assessment, Ofsted pinpointed 'serious failures' within Tameside's children's services, exposing children to harm or the risk thereof. Criticism was directed towards the department's heavy reliance on agency staff and inadequate risk assessments, culminating in an 'inadequate' rating across four critical areas. This marked a steep regression from a 2019 rating of 'requires improvement', underscoring a period of deteriorating service quality and leadership impact on social work practice.

A Strategic Response

In response, Tameside Council has set forth a comprehensive improvement plan, articulating four main objectives: enhancing practice quality, better engaging with children and families, ensuring resource availability, and establishing a supportive management structure. The plan emphasizes a collaborative approach with partner agencies and a commitment to listening to children and families' feedback. This strategy aims to address the shortcomings identified by Ofsted, particularly in risk identification and care practice clarity.

Looking Ahead

The council's leadership, acknowledging the gravity of Ofsted's findings, has expressed a firm resolution to elevate service standards. With a new management team already making significant adjustments, there's cautious optimism about reversing the negative trends identified. The next 12 months are seen as critical to demonstrating tangible improvements and restoring confidence in the council's ability to safeguard and support its most vulnerable residents.