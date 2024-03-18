Taliban Accused of Harassing Panjshir, Andarab Residents Amid Armed Resistance

Since seizing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has faced armed resistance in Panjshir and Andarab, leading to accusations of harassment and persecution of locals. Hundreds of young men and adults have reportedly been detained and tortured, with Taliban fighters allegedly establishing bases on farmlands and displacing residents.

Advertisment

Strategic Suppression and Displacement

In regions like Andarab in Baghlan province, the Taliban's strategy involves establishing military bases among farmlands and forcibly relocating families living nearby. Roads are constructed over people's lands to connect these bases, located strategically on hilltops. Schools, health centers, and other community facilities have been seized and repurposed as military bases, displacing at least 80 families to accommodate Taliban relatives. This has severely impacted local access to education and healthcare, with residents forced to travel long distances for basic services, facing Taliban inspections en route.

Impact on Education and Healthcare

Advertisment

The occupation of educational and healthcare facilities has left hundreds of students deprived of education. Six mosques and a school have been converted into military bases, disrupting the education of countless children. A 50-bed hospital and a health center have also been seized, forcing patients to seek medical attention far from their homes. These actions not only compromise the wellbeing of the local population but also signify the Taliban's intent to cement their control by repurposing community assets for military use.

International and Local Reactions

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Human Rights Watch have highlighted the Taliban's detention and extrajudicial killings of former government employees and military personnel, especially those accused of collaborating with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. These actions have been condemned as war crimes by international observers. Despite these reports, the local resistance continues to challenge Taliban control, albeit with limited success due to internal divisions within the Taliban and reluctance from foreign powers to arm resistance groups.

As the situation in Panjshir and Andarab evolves, the international community watches closely, pondering the future of Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The ongoing conflict not only poses a humanitarian crisis but also raises questions about the possibility of sustainable peace in the region.