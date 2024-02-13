Take a Bite Out of Mosquito-Borne Diseases: Beaver County's Tire Collection Event

This April 13, Beaver County Conservation District invites residents to join their mission against mosquito-borne diseases. The Tire Collection Event, part of the Mosquito Vector Disease Program, aims to curb local breeding grounds for insects capable of transmitting West Nile Virus.

Advertisment

A Community Effort Against Mosquito Habitats

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Environmental Center will open its doors to car and light truck tire recycling. For a modest fee of $2.50 per tire (up to 20 inches), residents can contribute to reducing mosquito habitats in their neighborhoods. The event is made possible through funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's West Nile Virus grants.

Rolling Up Our Sleeves for a Safer Environment

Advertisment

To ensure the event runs smoothly and efficiently, pre-registration is required on the Beaver County Conservation District website. Tires must be removed from their rims before recycling, and larger tires will not be accepted. By working together, we can minimize mosquito populations and create a healthier environment for all.

Tireless in Our Pursuit of a Mosquito-Free Future

As we gather at the Environmental Center, let's remember that every tire recycled brings us one step closer to eliminating mosquito-borne illnesses. Our collective efforts will make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our community. Plus, free refreshments will be served to thank participants for their invaluable contributions.

Advertisment

By participating in this event, we are not only taking an active role in protecting our families and neighbors but also investing in a cleaner, safer future for Beaver County. So mark your calendars, register online, and join us on April 13 to help turn the tide against mosquito-borne diseases.

Note: Today's date is February 13, 2024. Make sure to pre-register and prepare your tires ahead of time to contribute to this important cause.

In conclusion, the Beaver County Conservation District's Tire Collection Event serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration. Together, we can make a difference in reducing mosquito habitats and protecting our loved ones from mosquito-borne diseases. See you at the Environmental Center on April 13!