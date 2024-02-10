Taguig City Empowers Dreams: TLC Scholarship Program Distributes Financial Aid to 9,746 High School Students

In a heartwarming display of commitment to education, Taguig City distributed financial aid to 9,746 high school students on February 10, 2024. The assistance was disbursed under the Taguig Learners' Certificate (TLC) Scholarship program, an initiative spearheaded by Mayor Laarni Cayetano.

Advertisment

Empowering Dreams: The TLC Scholarship Program

Each beneficiary of the TLC program received a P10,000 allowance to cover miscellaneous fees and other school expenses. This generous contribution supplements the P18,000 tuition fee subsidy already provided by the city for those enrolled in partner private high schools. Currently, the TLC program includes 56 schools in Taguig, marking a significant expansion since its inception.

The LANI Scholarship: A Beacon of Hope

Advertisment

In addition to the TLC program, Taguig City launched the Lifeline Assistance for Neighbors In-need (LANI) Scholarship initiative. This program offers grants ranging from P15,000 to P110,000 per year to support approximately 2,000 graduate students. Nearly 500 of these scholars have successfully earned their degrees, thanks to the LANI program's unwavering support.

Inculcating Values: Intelligence, Kindness, and Respect

During the distribution ceremony, Mayor Cayetano emphasized the importance of students embodying values such as intelligence, kindness, and respect. These principles not only enrich the learning experience but also help shape well-rounded individuals capable of making meaningful contributions to society.

As Taguig City continues to invest in the education of its youth, it reinforces its reputation as a nurturing environment for future leaders and innovators. By providing financial assistance and advocating for strong moral values, the local government empowers students to chase their dreams and create a brighter future for themselves and their community.

As the sun sets on this momentous day, the impact of these scholarship programs resonates far beyond the city limits. The ripple effects of empowered learners, armed with knowledge and guided by essential values, will undoubtedly contribute to a more compassionate, intelligent, and inclusive world.