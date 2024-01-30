Swindon's Abbey Stadium Redevelopment: A Breach in Planning Requirements?

In a developing situation that has sparked widespread concern, the future of Swindon's iconic Abbey Stadium is under scrutiny. The focus is on whether there has been a violation of planning requirements in the course of its redevelopment. The issue has come to the forefront as Taylor Wimpey, a renowned housebuilder, has set up show homes on what used to be the stadium's car park. This move, although defended by the company, has not sat well with the local community, leading to an investigation by the Swindon Borough Council.

An Agreement Under Review

The redevelopment plans for Abbey Stadium, a cherished venue for greyhound racing and Speedway Racing, were extensive and promising. They included the construction of a new stadium, stands, a food and beverage area, as well as specialized facilities for pits, kennels, and changing rooms. However, the progress made so far has not lived up to the original plans. Currently, only the shell of the stadium has been built, with temporary structures hastily set up for pits and kennels. These temporary structures lack essential utilities like power and water, leaving the community disappointed and the milestones set in the agreement unfulfilled.

Unmet Expectations and Future Liability

According to the agreement, the complete construction of the stadium and its associated facilities was to precede any residential developments. However, with the appearance of show homes on the site, this condition seems to have been overlooked. Justin Tomlinson, the North Swindon MP, has reiterated that Taylor Wimpey is aware that homes cannot be sold until the stadium work is completed. He added that the company would assume liability if Gaming International, the stadium and site owner, fails to comply with the planning requirements.

A Critical Investigation Underway

As tensions escalate, planning officers are now assessing whether the existing structures meet the terms of the agreement. Their investigation will determine if the current state of development at Abbey Stadium is in line with the conditions set out in the planning agreement. Gaming International has been asked to provide their comments on the situation, adding another layer to this unfolding story. As the future of the beloved Abbey Stadium hangs in the balance, the community awaits the outcome of the investigation with bated breath.