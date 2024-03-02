Swanzey Planning Board to Review NuCar Nissan's New Building Proposal on March 14

The Swanzey Planning Board is set to deliberate a significant development proposal from NuCar Nissan of Keene, aiming to construct a new flex space building at their dealership on Monadnock Highway. Horizons Engineering, representing NuCar Nissan, submitted the Site Plan Review Application, marking a pivotal step in the expansion efforts of the dealership within the local business district.

Comprehensive Site Plan Under Scrutiny

Slated for March 14, 2024, at Whitcomb Hall, the planning board will meticulously review the application submitted by Horizons Engineering. The proposed construction entails a modern flex space building alongside essential site improvements, promising to bolster the dealership's operational capacity. Situated at Tax Map 222, Lot 34, the project's location falls perfectly within the designated business district, aligning with zoning requirements and community development objectives.

Public Participation Encouraged

In adherence to transparency and community involvement principles, the Planning Board encourages public participation. Following the initial review, should the application meet all submission criteria, the Board will proceed to vote on its completeness. Subsequently, a public hearing could be convened immediately or scheduled for a later date, providing an opportunity for community feedback and inquiries. Residents with special needs, covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act, are urged to inform the Land Use Office in advance, ensuring inclusive participation.

Anticipated Impacts and Benefits

The proposed development by NuCar Nissan of Keene is not just a business expansion but a potential catalyst for economic growth within Swanzey. By introducing a new flex space building, the dealership aims to enhance its service offerings and customer experience. This project, pending approval, could contribute significantly to the local economy, creating jobs, and stimulating further investments in the area. As the March 14 meeting approaches, stakeholders and community members alike await with keen interest the decisions that will shape the future of Swanzey's business landscape.