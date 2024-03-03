Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade Marks 1000th Callout: A Testament to Community and Growth

The Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade recently celebrated a significant milestone in their journey of community service, reaching their 1000th callout, an event underscoring the remarkable growth and dedication of this team. In the early hours of December 6, 2023, the brigade was awakened for a car fire at the Eyreton Community Hall, marking this historic moment. Initially responding to around 30 calls yearly, their callouts have surged to over 120 times annually, showcasing an impressive increase in demand and capacity.

From Humble Beginnings to a Robust Team

Founded in 2010, the Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade was the brainchild of visionary community members who recognized the need for a local emergency response team. Today, it boasts a modern fleet of Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) vehicles and a committed team of 26 local men and women. This evolution speaks volumes about the early members' foresight and the continuous support from the families of these volunteers, who play a critical role in the brigade's ability to serve their community.

Community Recognition and Challenges

To commemorate this milestone, the brigade, led by Mr. Anderson, organized a modest dinner, attended by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, among other special guests. Originally planned as a larger celebration, the event was scaled down to a quiet barbecue at the station due to the brigade's commitment to battling widespread fires in the region. This act of modesty and dedication highlights the brigade's selfless nature and its prioritization of community service over celebrations.

Looking Forward: Plans and Prospects

The Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade's journey is far from over. With the introduction of new vehicles and equipment, such as a new smoke-chaser, tanker, and a rural medium appliance equipped with breathing apparatus, the brigade is well-prepared for future challenges. FENZ's ongoing support, including plans for a new fire station, ensures the brigade's continued growth and ability to serve their expanding community effectively. The brigade's story is a powerful testament to the impact of volunteerism and community spirit in facing and overcoming challenges together.