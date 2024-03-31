Surge in Taliban Abductions: Girls and Ex-Soldiers Targeted

In a continuing display of authority, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women activists, former military personnel, and journalists across Afghanistan, leading to a series of arbitrary arrests and human rights abuses. This week, the arrest of three sisters and their brother in Kabul, alongside the forced marriage of an underage girl in Ghor province, has spotlighted the regime's relentless oppression, sparking outrage among international human rights organizations.

Systematic Suppression and Arbitrary Detention

The incidents of arbitrary detention have surged, with former military personnel and critics of the Taliban regime being targeted and transferred to undisclosed locations. Recent actions include the public flogging of several individuals, underscoring the group's strict enforcement of their interpretation of Sharia Law. An audio tape, attributed to Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada and later removed from national television, advocated for stoning and public flogging, reflecting the harsh penal measures the Taliban is willing to impose.

Forced Marriage and International Condemnation

Amidst these violations, the forced marriage of a 17-year-old girl in Ghor province to a Taliban member has caused particular alarm. The incident, confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, was carried out without the consent of the group's judicial bodies, leading to an internal investigation. International human rights organizations, including the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and Amnesty International, have condemned these actions, calling for the recognition of gender apartheid in Afghanistan and urging international legal action against the Taliban for crimes against humanity.

Response and Implications

The Taliban's actions have not only led to domestic unrest but have also attracted international scrutiny. The arbitrary detention of women protesters and former military personnel, alongside the public execution of critics, has prompted calls for international intervention. With the Taliban's continued disregard for women's rights and human rights, the situation in Afghanistan remains dire, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated global response to address the ongoing crisis.