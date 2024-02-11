Sunnyvale Job Fair and Superintendent Lynch's Retirement: A Time of Change and Opportunity

Sunnyvale Gears Up for Annual Job Fair, Superintendent Lynch Announces Retirement

Sunnyvale is preparing to host its annual job fair on March 5, offering a plethora of part-time positions and internships in various city departments. The event, which will take place at the senior center from 4-7 p.m., signals a significant opportunity for local residents seeking employment in recreation, library services, parks, and golf. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to qualify for most positions.

A Golden Opportunity for Job Seekers

The upcoming job fair holds great promise for those looking to join Sunnyvale's dedicated workforce. Interviews will be conducted on-site, providing applicants with the chance to showcase their skills and enthusiasm directly to potential employers. To view available positions and schedule an interview, interested parties are encouraged to visit [website] or call 408-730-7350.

Sunnyvale's annual job fair is renowned for its commitment to connecting talented individuals with rewarding opportunities. In the past, the event has facilitated the hiring of numerous candidates, fostering a thriving community of engaged and passionate employees.

Superintendent Lynch Bids Farewell to Metropolitan Education District

As the city of Sunnyvale gears up for its annual job fair, a notable change is on the horizon for the Metropolitan Education District (MetroED). Superintendent Alyssa Lynch recently announced her plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year, concluding an 11-year tenure marked by transformative achievements.

During her time at MetroED, Lynch played a pivotal role in converting the district's funding from direct to local. This strategic shift enabled the expansion of Silicon Valley Career Technical Education (SVCTE) courses to juniors and seniors across Santa Clara County, providing unparalleled access to essential vocational training and resources.

A Call to Service: The Civil Grand Jury of Santa Clara County

In tandem with these developments, the Civil Grand Jury of Santa Clara County is extending an invitation to residents who wish to serve their community in a unique and impactful capacity. Applications are now being accepted for a one-year term beginning in July 2023.

As a civil watchdog agency, the grand jury investigates the operations of local government officers, departments, and agencies, ensuring transparency and accountability. Members of the jury are entrusted with the critical responsibility of safeguarding the interests of Santa Clara County's citizens.

As the sun sets on Superintendent Lynch's illustrious career, a new chapter unfolds for both the Metropolitan Education District and the city of Sunnyvale. The annual job fair stands as a testament to the city's commitment to fostering employment opportunities and nurturing the professional growth of its residents.

Meanwhile, the call to serve on the Civil Grand Jury of Santa Clara County beckons individuals with a passion for civic engagement and a desire to contribute to the well-being of their community. Together, these events weave a rich tapestry of opportunity, growth, and connection within the vibrant landscape of Santa Clara County.