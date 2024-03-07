Sunderland AFC Legend Kevin Ball and Charity Founder Ger Fowler Nominated for City Freedom

Sunderland City Council is set to honor two distinguished individuals for their significant contributions to community spirit and wellbeing. Kevin Ball, a Sunderland AFC stalwart, and Gerard 'Ger' Fowler, a veteran charity founder, are the latest nominees for the Freedom of Sunderland, an accolade recognizing outstanding service to the city since 1901.

Remarkable Contributions to Sunderland

Kevin Ball's association with Sunderland AFC spans over three decades, marking him as an integral part of the club's history and community outreach. His dedication to football and local engagement has made him a beloved figure among fans and residents alike. Ger Fowler, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Sunderland, has significantly impacted veterans' lives through his work with the Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership and founding Veterans in Crisis (VICs). Fowler's efforts have earned him numerous accolades, including the English Veterans Award for Leader of the Year, highlighting his commitment to supporting veterans and their families.

City Council's Recognition

On March 14, the Sunderland City Council's Cabinet will deliberate on these nominations, with a recommendation expected to be forwarded to a full council meeting for final agreement. Acknowledging the nominees' contributions, Councillor Graeme Miller, the city council leader, emphasized the pride Sunderland residents take in their football club and armed forces connections. The council's decision to nominate Ball and Fowler underscores the city's tradition of celebrating those who enhance community wellbeing and spirit. Additionally, the meeting will consider appointing two former councillors as Honorary Alderman and Alderwoman, recognizing their dedicated service to the city.

A Tradition of Honoring Service

Sunderland's tradition of granting freedoms extends back over a century, with a diverse group of individuals and organizations recognized for their contributions to the city's welfare. Previous honorees include Lionesses Jill Scott and Steph Houghton, the Sunderland 1973 FA Cup Squad, and notable figures from various sectors. These freedoms not only celebrate achievements but also strengthen the bond between Sunderland and its distinguished citizens, fostering a sense of pride and community spirit.

The nominations of Kevin Ball and Gerard Fowler for the Freedom of Sunderland reflect the city's appreciation for those who go above and beyond in their service to the community. Their potential recognition stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Sunderland, a city that values dedication, resilience, and the power of making a difference in the lives of its residents.