Summit County Land Bank to Demolish Hazardous Atlantic Foundry Building in Akron

Summit County Land Bank is set to tear down the notorious Atlantic Foundry building at 182 Beaver St., Akron, this Thursday, marking the end of a decade-long safety hazard. Acquired in 2020, the land bank has cited the dilapidated structure's role in unlawful activities and its threat to community safety as key reasons for its demolition. The decision follows a tragic 2012 incident where a Kent State University student died after falling while exploring the abandoned site.

Chronicle of Neglect and Danger

Since its abandonment, the Atlantic Foundry building has become synonymous with peril within the Akron community. It attracted not only unauthorized scrappers seeking metal but also became a shelter for squatters, exacerbating its unsafe conditions. The 2012 death of a Kent State University student underscored the building's severe safety risks, catalyzing public outcry for action. Despite this, it would take over a decade before steps were taken to address the dangers posed by the structure.

The Land Bank's Intervention

Summit County Land Bank's acquisition of the property in 2020 was a pivotal moment in the building's history. Recognizing the significant safety and legal liabilities presented by the site, the land bank has worked towards a solution that would not only eliminate these hazards but also open up possibilities for future development. Their decision to demolish the building was informed by extensive assessments of its condition, which revealed profound structural integrity issues beyond feasible repair.

Looking Forward: Implications and Opportunities

The demolition of the Atlantic Foundry building is not just about removing a physical hazard; it represents a step forward in revitalizing and safeguarding the community. It opens up opportunities for redevelopment that can contribute positively to Akron's urban landscape. While the memory of past tragedies may linger, the action taken by the Summit County Land Bank paves the way for new beginnings, demonstrating a commitment to public safety and community well-being.