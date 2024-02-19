SUMAS Celebrates Inaugural Founders' Day, Honors Visionaries Ugwuanyi and Mbah in Enugu State

In the lush landscapes of Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, an event brimming with gratitude and foresight unfolded. The State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) marked its first Founders' Day, a celebration that not only honored its inception but also recognized the pivotal roles played by its founding figures, former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and current Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. This day was not just about looking back at the journey; it was a beacon for the path ahead, especially with the announced plans for constructing Smart Schools across all wards in the state.

A Visionary's Legacy Honored

The ceremony resonated with the accolades for Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, whose foresight and swift action in the twilight of his tenure birthed SUMAS. HRM Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, hailed Ugwuanyi as a unique politician whose legacy transcended mere politics to significantly impact education and development in Enugu State. Ugwuanyi's vision for SUMAS was not just about establishing another academic institution; it was about creating a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth in his constituency and beyond.

Building on a Strong Foundation

While the foundation was laid by Ugwuanyi, the structure of success and sustainability has been diligently upheld by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. His unwavering support and contributions have been crucial in navigating the university through its formative stages towards a promising trajectory. The celebration was as much an acknowledgment of Mbah's role as it was of Ugwuanyi's initial vision. The current governor's efforts have ensured that the university not only survived but thrived, with a burgeoning student population of 1,474 and state-of-the-art facilities that promise a bright future for medical and applied sciences education in Nigeria.

A Celebration of Progress and Vision

The Founders' Day was not just a look back at the past but a celebration of the progress SUMAS has made and the future it aspires to build. The presence of dignitaries, including the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), underscored the significance of the day and the collective efforts that have propelled the university forward. Plans for constructing Smart Schools in every ward underscore the state government's commitment to education and the belief in its transformative power. This initiative is a testament to the enduring vision of the founders and the ongoing support from the state's leadership.

As the sun set on the first Founders' Day celebration at SUMAS, the air was thick with promise and potential. This event was not just a commemoration of what has been achieved but a clarion call for what is still possible. The stories of Ugwuanyi and Mbah, intertwined with that of SUMAS, serve as a powerful reminder of the impact visionary leadership can have on education and community development. It was a day of gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to the vision and mission that gave birth to the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, a beacon of hope in Enugu State and beyond.