Suffolk County Duo Arrested for String of Burglaries in Centereach

In the quiet of the early morning on February 10, Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives apprehended two men for a series of burglaries in Centereach. Frank Costa, 54, and Jon Pucci, 29, allegedly targeted gas stations and delis, making off with cash and cigarettes in ten separate incidents.

A Trail of Theft and Disruption

The burglaries, which stretched from Port Jefferson to Kings Park, left a trail of disrupted businesses and rattled communities. Between July 2022 and February 2023, Costa and Pucci reportedly struck with precision, slipping in and out of establishments under the cover of darkness.

The suspects' alleged crimes were not limited to successful burglaries. They were also charged in connection with an attempted burglary at USA Gas in Middle Island on December 26. Despite the setback, the duo's activities continued, leaving local law enforcement working tirelessly to piece together the puzzle and put an end to the spree.

The Arrest and Charges

After months of investigation, the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives finally had their breakthrough. In a swift operation, they arrested Costa and Pucci, bringing an end to the wave of burglaries that had unsettled the community.

Costa, a 54-year-old resident of Port Jefferson, and Pucci, a 29-year-old from Middle Island, now face serious charges. Each is accused of ten counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of attempted burglary in the third degree.

The Aftermath and Future Proceedings

Following their arrest, Costa and Pucci were held overnight at the Sixth Precinct. As the community breathed a collective sigh of relief, the suspects awaited their arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip, scheduled for February 11.

The upcoming court proceedings promise to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the burglaries and the motives behind them. As the cases against Costa and Pucci move forward, the people of Suffolk County hope for justice and a return to the peace and security they once knew.

In the wake of these events, the resilience of the Suffolk County community is clear. Amid the disruption and unease caused by the burglaries, the determination of local law enforcement and the solidarity of the residents have ultimately prevailed.