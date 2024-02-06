Student Midwives Fundraise for Comforting Childbirth Experience at Sunderland Royal Hospital

In a recent demonstration of community spirit, student midwives from the University of Sunderland have successfully raised nearly £300. This sum was raised via a bake sale, and additional donations were made to purchase Bluetooth speakers for the labor ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital. The speakers are designed to allow expectant mothers the benefit of listening to their preferred choice of music during the process of childbirth.

Noble Cause

The fundraising venture also provided the students with an opportunity to extend their generosity beyond their initial goal. They were able to donate five night light projectors and actively contribute to the local charity 4Louis, which tirelessly works to support bereaved parents. Their contribution facilitated the provision of two memory boxes, which serve as sentimental vessels, allowing parents to store mementos of their lost children.

A Successful Campaign

The fundraising campaign concluded on Friday. The students visited the hospital to hand over the Bluetooth speakers, marking the successful end of their initiative. The Labour Ward manager expressed immense delight at their thoughtful donations.

Beth Atkinson, one of the student midwives, echoed the group's belief in the power of music as a supportive element during labor. Their ultimate desire is to make this comfort accessible for all women giving birth at Sunderland Royal Hospital.