Strengthening Afghan-Uzbek Ties: Minister of Hajj's Visit Aims at Religious Cooperation

In a significant move to foster deeper religious and educational ties, Noor Mohammad Saqib, the acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan, embarked on a pivotal visit to Uzbekistan. The visit, aimed at strengthening the cooperation in religious education and other sectors, marks a crucial step towards enhancing bilateral relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Bridging Cultures Through Religious Diplomacy

The visit by Saqib to Uzbekistan was not just a ceremonial gesture but a strategic move towards building a strong foundation for religious and educational cooperation between the two nations. Accompanied by a delegation, the minister held discussions with Uzbekistan's Grand Mufti, government officials, and the staff of the Afghan embassy. These meetings, held at Tashkent airport and various religious and educational centers in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand, were aimed at exploring avenues for collaboration in the development of mosques, schools, and the exchange of religious scholars and experiences.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, highlighted the importance of this visit, stating, "Uzbekistan and Afghanistan need to strengthen their relationships in different dimensions, one of which is the religious dimension between the two countries." Uzbekistan, with its rich Islamic historical heritage, provides a fertile ground for such cooperation. Discussions during the visit focused on the development of Kabul-Tashkent cooperation, emphasizing the need for a closer relationship between the Islamic Emirate, especially the Ministry of Hajj, and Religious Affairs.

Exploring Shared Heritage and Future Collaborations

The meetings held during the visit touched upon various critical areas of cooperation. The delegation discussed the development and improvement of relations between scholars from both countries, cooperation, coordination, and exchange of experiences in the sector of mosques and schools, and information in the field of Islamic miniatures. The visit also underscored the significance of assistance and attention from Islamic countries to progress and benefit from shared experiences.

Abdul Rahman Abed, a religious scholar, emphasized, "The more we focus on the issue of assistance and attracting the attention of Islamic countries, the more we will progress, and we can also benefit from their experiences." This sentiment reflects the broader goal of the visit - to not only strengthen bilateral ties but also to tap into the collective wisdom and heritage of the Islamic world for mutual benefit.

Building a Framework for Sustained Cooperation

The visit by the acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs to Uzbekistan is a step towards a more collaborative future between the two countries, especially in the religious and educational domains. The discussions and meetings held set the stage for ongoing cooperation, highlighting the potential for a sustained partnership. The foreign minister of Uzbekistan, after meeting with officials of the Islamic Emirate and returning to his country, had a telephone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussing the implementation of agreements made between the two countries and the expansion of Kabul-Tashkent relations. This ongoing dialogue is a testament to the commitment of both nations to build on the foundations laid during this visit.

As the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan continue to explore avenues for cooperation, the significance of this visit cannot be understated. It represents a critical juncture in the relationship between the two countries, offering a blueprint for how religious and educational ties can serve as a bridge for broader diplomatic and cultural exchanges. The outcomes of this visit may well define the future trajectory of Afghan-Uzbek relations, setting a precedent for cooperation that transcends mere diplomatic formalities, embedding itself in the shared cultural and religious heritage that binds the two nations.