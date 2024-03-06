Stoltz Group Offers Pro Bono Marketing Magic to Idaho Nonprofits in 2024

Amidst a landscape where nonprofit organizations constantly strive for visibility and support, one Boise-based marketing and public relations firm is stepping up in a significant way. Stoltz Group, through its Creators for Change division, is on the hunt for an Idaho-based nonprofit partner, offering an array of brand development, media, and marketing services at no cost to the selected organization. This initiative is not just about lending a helping hand; it's about empowering nonprofits to amplify their messages and achieve their missions more effectively.

Eligibility and Application Process

For Idaho nonprofits dreaming of elevating their brand without the financial burden, Stoltz Group's offer sounds almost too good to be true. To be eligible, organizations must be registered as a 501(c)(3) entity in Idaho, committed to values aligning with diversity, equity inclusion, support for families and children, workforce development, or support of women and girls. With a designated team ready to engage actively throughout the promotional period, applicants have until March 15 to throw their hat in the ring via the Creators for Change website. The selection process involves a review by the Stoltz team, followed by in-person presentations by two to three finalists, culminating in the announcement of the chosen nonprofit on April 1, 2024.

What the Collaboration Entails

The lucky nonprofit will embark on a six-month journey with Creators for Change, starting with an orientation to pinpoint marketing needs and set key performance indicators. A strategic plan will be crafted, dedicating ten percent of the donated hours to its development. Highlights of the collaboration include an Instagram "takeover" and a comprehensive presentation to the nonprofit's board, ensuring a full understanding of the expected outcomes. This partnership, valued at an approximate $25,000 in-kind donation, represents a significant investment in the future of the chosen organization.

Impact and Looking Ahead

Past beneficiaries of this initiative, such as Giraffe Laugh, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, and Children's Home Society of Idaho, have experienced transformative results from their collaborations with Stoltz Group. As the application deadline approaches, nonprofits across Idaho are presented with a rare opportunity to harness the power of professional marketing services to further their causes. With a track record of success, the Creators for Change program stands as a beacon of hope for organizations striving to make a difference in their communities.

As this year's search for a nonprofit partner unfolds, the impact of Stoltz Group's commitment to giving back is undeniable. Through this initiative, they not only offer a lifeline to organizations in need but also set a precedent for corporate social responsibility. The selected nonprofit will not only gain invaluable marketing support but also become part of a legacy of change-makers, empowered to reach new heights in their mission to serve the community.