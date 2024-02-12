Stolen Textbooks Worth Tk 5 Lakh Seized: A Principal's Alleged Betrayal in Patuakhali

Stolen Textbooks Worth Tk 5 Lakh Seized in Patuakhali: A Principal's Alleged Betrayal

Old Madrassah Textbooks Sold for Profit

In an unexpected turn of events, the upazila administration in Kalapara, Patuakhali, intercepted a truck carrying four tonnes of free textbooks from the old curriculum of the madrassah board. Valued at around Tk 5 lakh, these books were intended for sale rather than their designated purpose – education. The discovery took place on Sunday evening and sparked widespread attention by Monday morning.

A Principal's Alleged Act of Betrayal

The principal of Moazzempur Salehia Alim Madrassah, AKM Abu Bakar Siddique, stands accused of orchestrating the sale of these textbooks to hawkers. The books were seized from the road adjacent to the madrasa by Executive Magistrate Kaushik Ahmed. As of now, AKM Abu Bakar Siddique has been served a show-cause notice while further legal action looms.

Swift Action by the Upazila Administration

Upon receiving information about the illicit transaction, the upazila administration acted swiftly. The books, along with the truck used in the operation, have been handed over to the Mohipur police station. Instructions have been given to file a case in this incident, ensuring those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

While the market value of the confiscated books may only amount to Tk 5 lakh, the implications of this incident reach far beyond monetary concerns. It raises questions about the integrity of educational institutions and the potential exploitation of resources meant for the public good. As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial to maintain transparency and uphold the values of honesty and responsibility within the education system.

In a world where access to education remains a pressing issue for many, the alleged actions of AKM Abu Bakar Siddique serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that persist. As the story continues to develop, it is essential to remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the rights of students to receive a quality education, free from corruption and exploitation.