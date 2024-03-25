Stoke-on-Trent Businesses Battle 15-Year Flooding: Owners Demand Action

Business owners in Stoke-on-Trent's Chemical Lane, notably Carl Belford of Belford Brothers Skip Hire and Phillip Moore of Mores Metals, are at their wits' end dealing with a flooding dilemma that has plagued them for over a decade and a half. The persistent issue not only threatens the structural integrity of their vehicles but also severely hampers customer access, leading to a significant downturn in trade. In their quest for relief, these entrepreneurs are calling for immediate and effective solutions from Staffordshire County Council and Network Rail, who are currently in talks to devise a permanent fix.

A Decade and a Half of Disruption

The floodwaters of Chemical Lane have been a source of frustration for local businesses since as far back as anyone can recall. Carl Belford's recount of the situation paints a grim picture of the challenges faced. The waterlogged road has made it nearly impossible for his and neighboring businesses to function normally. Phillip Moore's scrapyard faces similar tribulations, with incoming lorries deterred by the water-clogged entrance, fearing damage to their vehicles. The flooding has escalated to a point where radical measures, such as withholding business rates, are being considered by the affected parties as a desperate call for action.

Efforts Toward a Solution

In response to the outcry, Staffordshire County Council has implemented a temporary measure to pump excess water from the afflicted roadway, yet acknowledges that a more durable solution is in the works. Network Rail has also stepped in, confirming that the railway's drainage system is not at fault. Instead, they point to a blocked local stream, owned by a third party, as the root cause of the flooding. Both entities are committed to collaborating closely to clear the obstruction and restore normalcy for the businesses and residents of Chemical Lane.

Community and Council Cooperation

The situation underscores the importance of effective communication and cooperation between local authorities, businesses, and other stakeholders in addressing communal problems. As Staffordshire County Council and Network Rail continue to develop a long-term resolution, the affected business owners are left to hope that their prolonged struggle with flooding will soon come to an end. The community eagerly awaits a conclusive solution that will protect their livelihoods and ensure the uninterrupted operation of their businesses.

This ongoing saga in Stoke-on-Trent serves as a stark reminder of the critical role infrastructure plays in supporting local economies and the collective effort required to maintain it. As the story of Chemical Lane's flooding unfolds, it will undoubtedly spark a broader conversation about the necessity for proactive and preventative measures in urban planning and environmental management.