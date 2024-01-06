en English
Local News

Stockton Council Approves Private Pool & Gym Construction in Yarm

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
Homeowner Thomas Howson has received the green light from Stockton Council to construct a swimming pool and gym on his property in Yarm. The approved development also includes a detached garden storage building and a 2-meter-high wall along the front of Leven Bank Road. The council, which first processed the application in November 2020, gave its approval last month with specific conditions.

Minimal Impact on Surrounding Countryside

The Council justified its approval by stating that the proposed development would not markedly affect the character of the surrounding countryside. The planning officers acknowledged the substantial footprint of the swimming pool, yet they underscored that due to the property’s sloping terrain and limited visibility from the road, the impact would be relatively minor.

The pool will be ‘sunken’ into the landscape, which makes the roof the most visible part. Conditions have been set to manage site levels and mitigate visual impact, with landscaping measures implemented to alleviate concerns.

Addressing Objections and Concerns

A highways transport and design manager initially raised objections about the visibility of the proposed boundary wall. However, it was agreed to retain a hedge with the wall positioned behind it to better blend the development into the rural landscape. Kirklevington and Castle Leavington Parish Council did not object to the plan but requested assurances that the pool would be for personal use and that proper water management would be implemented.

One resident sought clarification on the height of the garden store. In response, planning officers clarified that the leisure building, situated well away from other homes, would not infringe on neighbors’ privacy.

In conclusion, the proposed development by Thomas Howson, which includes a swimming pool, gym, detached garden storage building, and a 2-meter-high wall, has received approval from Stockton Council. The decision was made considering the minimal impact on the surrounding countryside and the implementation of measures to manage site levels, minimize visual impact, and ensure the pool’s personal use. While there were initial objections and concerns, these have been addressed to the satisfaction of all parties involved.

Local News
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

