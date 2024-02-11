Stix & Stones Meat Wagon: Bringing Jobs, Barbecue Delights, and Community Spirit to Belfast

A Meaty Affair: Stix & Stones Meat Wagon Rolls into Town, Bringing Jobs and Barbecue Delights

In the heart of Belfast, on Wellington Place, a new restaurant is making waves. Stix & Stones Meat Wagon, the brainchild of John Trainor and Joanne Mulligan, has opened its doors, promising an authentic barbecue experience that's as much about the journey as the destination.

The restaurant's arrival has brought with it a welcome economic boost, creating 20 full-time and part-time jobs. With plans to launch a takeaway section, this number is set to rise to 24, further contributing to the local economy.

Slow and Low: The Art of Barbecue

Stix & Stones Meat Wagon is not just another eatery. It's a celebration of the art of barbecue, where slow and low cooking techniques are the order of the day. Each dish is a testament to the patience and skill that goes into creating food that's bursting with flavor.

The menu is a carnivore's dream, featuring a variety of meats cooked to perfection over smoldering embers. The restaurant's commitment to quality is evident in their use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Next door to the restaurant, their dedicated butchery ensures the best cuts make it to the table.

Creating a Community Hub

The restaurant's interior is a blend of intimate table settings and cozy booths, designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The owners, Trainor and Mulligan, have been actively promoting their new venture with an old RUC Land Rover, adding a unique touch to their marketing efforts.

Their goal is to make Stix & Stones Meat Wagon more than just a restaurant; they want it to be a community hub. A place where people can come together to enjoy good food and good company.

Looking Ahead

As Stix & Stones Meat Wagon settles into its new home, the future looks promising. With the planned launch of a takeaway section, the restaurant is poised to cater to an even wider audience.

In these times of rapid change, it's heartening to see a business rooted in tradition and community spirit. Stix & Stones Meat Wagon serves as a reminder that sometimes, slow and steady wins the race.

As the embers glow and the aroma of barbecue wafts through the air, Stix & Stones Meat Wagon continues to write its own story. A tale of jobs created, community built, and mouths watered.