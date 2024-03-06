Statesville Launches First Joint Police and Fire Public Safety Academy for 2024

Statesville has taken a significant step forward in community engagement and public safety training by introducing the inaugural 2024 Public Safety Academy.

For the first time, the city’s police and fire departments have collaborated to offer a comprehensive program that aims to deepen community understanding of public safety functions. Scheduled to start on April 11 and run for nine weeks until June 9, the academy represents a unique opportunity for residents to get an inside look at the workings of these critical services.

Expanding Public Safety Awareness

The Public Safety Academy is designed not only to educate participants about the wide range of services provided by the police and fire departments but also to facilitate a two-way dialogue where community members can offer feedback. This inclusive approach is intended to foster stronger bonds between public safety officials and the community they serve, as well as to enhance service delivery. With sessions covering everything from recruitment and operations to specialized response demonstrations, the academy promises a thorough overview of both departments’ functions.

Engagement and Eligibility

One of the academy's goals is to encourage participants to consider careers within public safety, highlighting the diverse opportunities available within the police and fire departments. The program is open to individuals who meet specific criteria, including being at least 18 years of age, residing in Iredell County (with a preference for Statesville residents), and passing a criminal history background check. With space limited to 25 participants, those interested are encouraged to apply before the April 5 deadline.

How to Apply

Applications for the Public Safety Academy can be obtained from the City of Statesville’s website or by contacting the Police or Fire Department directly. This initiative not only serves as an educational platform but also as a critical step towards building a more informed and engaged community, ready to support and enhance public safety efforts. It’s a testament to Statesville’s commitment to transparency, education, and community partnership in the realm of public safety.