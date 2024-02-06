State Route 34B Bridge Wins Prestigious 2024 Prize Bridge Merit Award

The State Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek in Lansing, New York, has been distinguished with the 2024 Prize Bridge Merit Award by the American Institute of Steel Construction and National Steel Bridge Alliance. This prestigious award categorizes the bridge under the 'Medium Span' section, signifying the town's unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure excellence.

An Engineering Marvel

The $18.4 million bridge replacement project, completed by Tioga Construction Company, Canam-Bridges, and DBM Vircon, has revolutionized the transportation landscape of New York's Southern Tier. The new bridge, which opened its lanes in July 2022, replaced a dated structure from the 1930s. It's an engineering marvel, designed to stand tall and serve the community for 75 years.

Bridge Specifications

The bridge, which spans 500 feet and towers 120 feet above Salmon Creek, has been widened from 29 feet to 40 feet. It is projected to comfortably accommodate approximately 7,500 vehicles daily, supporting the area's transportation needs efficiently. The design also emphasizes pedestrian and cyclist accessibility, boasting eight-foot-wide shoulders.

Praises and Acknowledgments

Both Governor Kathy Hochul and Assemblymember Anna Kelles have lauded the project, highlighting its pivotal role in enhancing connectivity and fostering economic development in the region. The Route 34B bridge has swiftly become a landmark, intertwining effortlessly with the natural environment and serving as an essential link between Ithaca and Auburn along the eastern shores of Cayuga Lake.