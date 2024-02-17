Stalybridge Street Fest 2024: Revitalizing Community and Culture through Innovation and Funding

In the heart of Tameside, an innovative series of events is weaving a new narrative for Stalybridge, transforming its streets into vibrant arenas of community engagement and cultural celebration. Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for Communities and Place, Stalybridge Street Fest is set to return with a bang in 2024, promising eight spectacular food and family events from April to November. This initiative not only aims to revitalise public spaces but also to fortify the cultural fabric of the community, fostering a sense of civic pride and driving economic benefits in alignment with the council's inclusive growth objectives.

A Canvas for Community and Culture

At the core of this transformation is the Wellsprings Innovation Hub, a groundbreaking project powered by the Government's Towns Fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Slated to open its doors in September 2024, the hub is designed to be a sanctuary for start-ups in the creative and digital sectors. By providing cutting-edge facilities, flexible and affordable workspace, alongside access to early-stage funding and comprehensive business support programs, the hub is poised to be a catalyst for economic growth in the region. Spearheaded by Oxford Innovation Space, the initiative underscores the significance of nurturing innovative and dynamic businesses as a cornerstone of community prosperity.

Empowering Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing

Parallel to this, The Growth Hub Tewkesbury is making strides in propelling the advanced engineering and manufacturing (AEM) sector forward, through the support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Recognizing the pivotal role of AEM businesses in the region's economic framework, the hub provides free specialist advice, aiming to accelerate growth and innovation. This initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to its Levelling Up agenda, with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund serving as a vital instrument in facilitating local investment and fostering economic diversification by March 2025.

Financial Resilience and Community Support

In another embodiment of community fortification, Maldon District Council has adeptly navigated financial challenges by approving its 2024/25 budget, which includes a council tax increase to ensure fiscal stability. In a remarkable feat of resourcefulness, the council has secured external funding exceeding £200,000 for community projects and £1 million for UK Shared Prosperity projects. Moreover, the unveiling of the Rural England Prosperity Fund scheme, worth £400,000, marks a significant milestone in supporting business and community organizations across the District. These strategic financial maneuvers underscore a dedicated effort to promote community welfare and economic resilience amidst pressing fiscal pressures.

The Stalybridge Street Fest stands as a beacon of communal unity and cultural resurgence, emblematic of the broader aspirations encapsulated by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for Communities and Place. As the events unfold on the second Friday of each month, starting April 2024, they promise not only to entertain but also to engender a sustainable model of economic and cultural prosperity. Through strategic funding and innovative projects like the Wellsprings Innovation Hub, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is actively sculpting a future where communities thrive in harmony, bolstered by economic growth, innovation, and an unwavering sense of belonging.