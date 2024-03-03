Staffordshire Council Announces Morrisons Milehouse Junction Traffic Light Upgrade to Ease Congestion

Responding to long-standing complaints from Morrisons shoppers about persistent queues, Staffordshire County Council has unveiled plans to upgrade traffic lights at a notorious junction. This move aims to enhance traffic flow and reduce wait times at the Milehouse store's car park exit.

Addressing Community Concerns

The junction of Lower Milehouse Lane and the Morrisons car park has been a source of frustration for local residents and shoppers due to frequent congestion. In a bid to resolve these issues, the council has scheduled an upgrade of the traffic signals. Starting Monday, March 4, temporary traffic lights will be operational to facilitate safe completion of the work, which is expected to span two weeks. A roadworks sign at the site conveys the council's apologies for any inconvenience caused during this period.

Improvement Efforts Underway

Councillor David Williams, the cabinet member for highways and transport, emphasized the council's commitment to improving the situation. "Crews will be carrying out work to upgrade the current traffic lights which will help to improve traffic flow in the area," Williams stated. He assured that the temporary measures are in place to ensure the safety of both the workers and the public, with the teams working diligently to complete the upgrades efficiently.

Stay Informed

The initiative by Staffordshire County Council to upgrade the traffic light system at the Milehouse Morrisons junction is a testament to the local government's responsiveness to community feedback. As the project progresses, it holds the promise of significantly improving traffic conditions in the area, potentially transforming a long-standing point of contention into a smoother, more efficient thoroughfare for all.