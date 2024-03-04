St Mary's Market Traders Voice Frustrations Amid Deterioration and Regeneration Plans

Traders at St Mary's Market are expressing concerns over the worsening conditions and fear being displaced by upcoming regeneration projects. Duncan Rose, a mobile phone repair shop owner for nearly two decades, highlights a decade of unresolved issues including flooding, which has damaged stock worth thousands, and a perceived lack of effective communication with the council. The market's challenges come as plans to demolish the area for new developments loom, with Phase Two of the council's regeneration initiative set to start between 2025 and 2026.

Persistent Problems and Trader Concerns

Since last speaking to the press, traders at St Mary's Market have seen their situation go from bad to worse. The market, once bustling, now suffers from declining footfall, exacerbated by a neglected infrastructure that includes a problematic air conditioning system, dirty floors, and a leaky roof. Duncan Rose, a long-standing trader, points out that these issues have led to significant stock damage and financial loss, especially during poor weather conditions. Despite promises of maintenance and repairs, many feel that the efforts are either insufficient or deliberately delayed, contributing to a sense of abandonment among the market's vendors.

Regeneration Plans and Future Uncertainties

As part of the town centre's overhaul, St Mary's Market is slated for demolition to make way for new homes, offices, retail spaces, and a modern market hall. While this development is anticipated to breathe new life into the area, traders are left in a state of uncertainty. A lack of direct communication from the council and vague timelines have compounded their anxieties. Although the council assures that maintenance is ongoing and that traders affected by flooding are offered alternative stalls, the broader fear is that these measures are temporary fixes rather than long-term solutions.

Traders' Resolve and Council's Response

Despite the challenges, many traders, like Duncan Rose, are determined to continue their businesses, relying on loyal clientele built up over years. However, the sentiment that the council is steering them towards an inevitable exit persists. In response, a St Helens Council spokesperson emphasized their commitment to maintaining the market until the new development is ready, mentioning that engagement sessions with traders are planned to discuss the transition. This dialogue is crucial for ensuring that the future market hall not only meets the expectations of the council's regeneration goals but also addresses the concerns and needs of its longstanding traders.

The transformation of St Mary's Market represents a critical juncture in the town's regeneration efforts. While progress and modernization are necessary, the current plight of the market's traders highlights the importance of balancing development with the livelihoods of those affected. As the project moves forward, the council's ability to engage with and support its traders will be pivotal in ensuring that the new market hall serves as a vibrant cornerstone of the community rather than a symbol of displacement.