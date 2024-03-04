St. Mary's County Gears Up for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on March 30, 2024

Mark your calendars and start clearing out your clutter! St. Mary's County Government's Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is set to host a vital community event aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and public safety. Scheduled for March 30, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day offers a golden opportunity for the residents of California, Maryland, to dispose of their potentially dangerous household items in a safe and responsible manner. This initiative, taking place at the St. Andrews Landfill, underscores the county's commitment to environmental stewardship and public health.

What to Bring and What to Leave Behind

Understanding what qualifies as hazardous waste is crucial for participants. The DPW&T has provided a comprehensive list of acceptable items that include, but are not limited to, acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, and wood preservatives. Additionally, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint are on the list of permissible disposals. However, it is equally important to note the exclusions. Materials not accepted at the event encompass ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid. This clear delineation ensures that the collection process remains safe and effective for all involved.

Environmental and Public Safety Benefits

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day not only facilitates the decluttering of homes but also plays a critical role in protecting the environment and public health. Improper disposal of hazardous materials can lead to pollution of waterways, soil contamination, and harm to wildlife. By providing a designated disposal day, St. Mary's County is taking a proactive step towards preventing such adverse outcomes. Moreover, this event educates the community on the importance of identifying and correctly handling hazardous waste, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among residents.

How to Participate

Participation in the event is straightforward. Residents of St. Mary's County are encouraged to gather their household hazardous waste and bring it to the St. Andrews Landfill on the day of the event. The DPW&T staff will be on hand to assist with the safe and orderly collection of materials. This is a free service provided to the community, emphasizing the county's dedication to environmental preservation and safety. Residents are reminded to adhere to safety guidelines and transport recommendations to ensure a smooth and successful collection day.

As the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day approaches, the residents of St. Mary's County have a unique opportunity to contribute positively to their community and environment. This event not only aids in the safe disposal of potentially harmful substances but also serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard our planet for future generations. The efforts of St. Mary's County Government and the DPW&T in organizing this event highlight their ongoing commitment to environmental protection and public welfare. Let's all do our part and make this collection day a resounding success.