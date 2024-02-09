St. Louis Blues Owner Sells Summit Distributing to Keg 1 Missouri LLC, Marking a New Era in Beverage Distribution

In a significant shift within the beverage industry, St. Louis Blues owner Tom Stillman has announced the sale of Summit Distributing, his esteemed beverage distribution firm, to Keg 1 Missouri LLC. This joint venture, spearheaded by Keg 1 LLC, Heart of America Beverage Co., and Central States Beverage Co., is poised to further cement Summit's legacy as a powerhouse in the distribution realm.

A New Era for Summit Distributing

The sale of Summit Distributing, one of St. Louis' largest private firms with over 200 employees and an annual sales volume exceeding 120 million cases, signifies a monumental change. The acquisition will grant Keg 1 Missouri a fully consolidated Molson Coors footprint, as well as import and craft distribution rights for esteemed suppliers such as New Belgium, Heineken, Sierra Nevada, Pabst, and Schlafly.

Stillman, renowned for his sports entrepreneurship, expressed utmost confidence in Keg 1 Missouri's ability to continue Summit's growth and success. This transfer of ownership, while marking the end of an era, heralds the dawn of new possibilities for both the company and its employees.

The Architects of Change

Keg 1 Missouri LLC, the driving force behind this acquisition, is a joint venture between Keg 1 LLC, Heart of America Beverage Co., and Central States Beverage Co. With their combined expertise and resources, they are poised to take Summit Distributing to new heights.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents," said a representative from Keg 1 Missouri. "Summit Distributing has a rich history and a strong team. We look forward to building upon their success."

A Testament to Trust

Stillman's decision to entrust Summit Distributing to Keg 1 Missouri is a testament to their reputation in the industry. As the new stewards of this storied company, Keg 1 Missouri will carry forward Summit's legacy, ensuring its continued growth and success.

While the terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the impact of this transaction is evident. It represents not just a change in ownership, but a commitment to uphold the high standards set by Summit Distributing.

As the beverage industry continues to evolve, so too does the landscape of distribution. With the sale of Summit Distributing to Keg 1 Missouri, a new chapter begins—one filled with promise, potential, and the assurance of a bright future.

In the ever-changing world of beverage distribution, the sale of Summit Distributing stands as a beacon of continuity and progress. Tom Stillman's decision to pass the reins to Keg 1 Missouri LLC, a joint venture of industry titans, underscores his faith in their ability to carry on Summit's legacy.

With this acquisition, Keg 1 Missouri gains a fully consolidated Molson Coors footprint and import and craft distribution rights for esteemed suppliers. As they step into their new role, they bring with them a wealth of expertise and resources, ready to lead Summit Distributing into an era of unprecedented growth and success.