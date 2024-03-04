St. Francisville Board Implements New Occupational License Fees, Denies Pizza Restaurant Sign Request

In a move that has sparked controversy and legal threats, the St. Francisville Board of Aldermen has revised its occupational license fees and rejected a local pizza restaurant's application for additional signage in the historic district. The decision, made during the board's Feb. 27 meeting, aligns with Louisiana Municipal Association's recommendations but faces opposition from several business owners.

Fee Schedule Overhaul

During the extensive discussion, it became clear that the push to update the occupational license fees was driven by a need to comply with state law, as noted by several town officials. Abby Cochran, in supporting the motion, emphasized that the town's fee structure was outdated by three decades. The board, with a majority vote, decided to implement the new fee schedule starting Jan. 1. However, this decision has not been well-received by all, with some business owners, like Dr. Penny Serio and Toni Ladnier, expressing that the increased fees would significantly impact their operations. Charles Griffin, a local lawyer, voiced concerns over privacy issues and threatened legal action, reminiscent of a lawsuit from the 1980s that had previously set the lawyer's fee at a flat rate.

Signage Request Denied

Morgan and Lizzie Moss, prospective owners of a new pizza restaurant set to open in April, faced disappointment as their request for two signs on their Commerce Street establishment was denied. The building, located in the town's Historic District, is subject to strict regulations regarding the size and number of business signs. Despite the couple's renovation plans for the building previously housing the parish Council on Aging, the board remained firm on preserving the integrity of the historic district's aesthetic, citing past enforcement actions against businesses that violated signage ordinances.

Community Reaction and Legal Implications

The board's decisions have elicited mixed reactions from the St. Francisville community. While some residents understand the need to align with state law and preserve the historic district's charm, others view these changes as obstacles to business growth and innovation. The threat of a lawsuit by Charles Griffin over the new fee schedule adds a layer of complexity to the issue, potentially setting the stage for a legal battle that could revisit arguments from decades past.

As St. Francisville navigates these contentious decisions, the implications for the town's business climate and legal standing remain to be seen. The board's commitment to state law compliance and historic preservation is clear, but whether this approach will foster or hinder local economic development is a question that only time will answer.