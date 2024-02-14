St. Cloud Metro Area Tourism: Rebound and Growth

St. Cloud Metro Area Tourism: Revival on the Horizon

Advertisment

The St. Cloud metro area is experiencing a resurgence in tourism, nearly reaching the levels last seen before the pandemic struck in 2019. Visitor numbers have been steadily increasing, and local hotels, restaurants, and attractions are bustling with renewed vigor.

A Surge in Visitor Numbers

According to Rachel Thompson, the Executive Director of Visit Greater St. Cloud, the region saw nearly 25,000 hotel stays from events coordinated by the CVB in 2023. Hotel occupancy rates have risen significantly, and a new trend in the industry, known as 'bleisure travel', is contributing to the growth. This trend involves business travelers extending their stays or bringing companions, allowing them to enjoy leisure activities alongside their professional commitments.

Advertisment

Popular Attractions and Spending Patterns

Among the top attractions drawing visitors to the region are Quarry Park & Nature Preserve, The Ledge Amphitheater, and Paramount Center for the Arts. The Ledge Amphitheater has had a particularly significant impact on the local economy, with 58% of spending coming from visitors outside the region. Overall, visitors are spending 64% of their travel budget in St. Cloud, with 38% going towards food and 35% towards retail.

Top Markets for Visitors

Advertisment

The top markets for visitors to the St. Cloud metro area are Minneapolis, St. Paul, Willmar, Alexandria, and Fargo. These cities represent a diverse mix of urban and rural populations, highlighting the broad appeal of St. Cloud's tourism offerings.

As we look ahead to 2024, the future of tourism in the St. Cloud metro area appears bright. With continued growth in visitor numbers and spending, the local economy stands to benefit greatly from this revitalized industry.

In the words of Rachel Thompson, "Tourism is a significant economic driver for our region, and we're excited to see its continued recovery." The momentum gained in 2023 is expected to carry forward, bringing even more visitors to experience the unique attractions and hospitality of the St. Cloud metro area.