St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids Announce Christmas Tree Disposal Dates

In the wake of the holiday season, the cities of St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids have laid out specific plans for the responsible disposal of Christmas trees. This initiative, an annual effort by both cities, is part of a broader commitment to manage post-holiday waste effectively.

St. Cloud’s Tree Collection Service

The public works department of St. Cloud has announced two designated Mondays for Christmas tree pickups: the forthcoming Monday, and on January 22nd. To avail of this service, residents must be part of the city’s garbage and recycling system. The protocol requires residents to attach either a clear yard waste bag or a green garbage bag to their tree. Once bagged, the tree should be placed in the usual trash collection spot by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled dates. The city has urged residents to ensure all decorations are removed from the trees before disposal. However, it’s important to note that wreaths, due to their wire content, are not eligible for this recycling service.

Sauk Rapids’ Compost Site Initiative

On the other hand, Sauk Rapids has a slightly different approach. The city has announced that its compost site will be open for Christmas tree disposal on the upcoming Saturday, and again on Saturday, January 13th. The timings for this service are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This environmentally conscious initiative by the city not only aids in managing waste but also contributes to their composting efforts.

Through these well-organized initiatives, both cities are encouraging residents to step into the new year with an environmentally responsible mindset, contributing to the overall goal of waste reduction and responsible recycling.