Local News

St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids Announce Christmas Tree Disposal Dates

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids Announce Christmas Tree Disposal Dates

In the wake of the holiday season, the cities of St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids have laid out specific plans for the responsible disposal of Christmas trees. This initiative, an annual effort by both cities, is part of a broader commitment to manage post-holiday waste effectively.

St. Cloud’s Tree Collection Service

The public works department of St. Cloud has announced two designated Mondays for Christmas tree pickups: the forthcoming Monday, and on January 22nd. To avail of this service, residents must be part of the city’s garbage and recycling system. The protocol requires residents to attach either a clear yard waste bag or a green garbage bag to their tree. Once bagged, the tree should be placed in the usual trash collection spot by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled dates. The city has urged residents to ensure all decorations are removed from the trees before disposal. However, it’s important to note that wreaths, due to their wire content, are not eligible for this recycling service.

Sauk Rapids’ Compost Site Initiative

On the other hand, Sauk Rapids has a slightly different approach. The city has announced that its compost site will be open for Christmas tree disposal on the upcoming Saturday, and again on Saturday, January 13th. The timings for this service are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This environmentally conscious initiative by the city not only aids in managing waste but also contributes to their composting efforts.

Through these well-organized initiatives, both cities are encouraging residents to step into the new year with an environmentally responsible mindset, contributing to the overall goal of waste reduction and responsible recycling.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

