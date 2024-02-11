Springfield's Appliance Whisperer: Bonnie Proper's 40-Year Legacy of Honesty and Efficiency

In the heart of Springfield, Bonnie Proper has been the appliance whisperer for over four decades. Her journey began in 1974 at All City Parts store, and in 1981, she moved to Springfield when the owner, Ted Kerchansky, established Mr. Handy. Over the years, Proper became the go-to person for appliance parts and repair advice, eventually taking over the business in 1995.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Honesty and Efficiency

Proper prides herself on her honesty and knack for saving customers time. By asking insightful questions, she can pinpoint the problem quickly and offer practical solutions. This approach has earned her a loyal customer base who appreciate her ability to reminisce about past repairs.

"It's not just about fixing appliances; it's about building relationships with people," says Proper. "I love seeing the look of relief on a customer's face when I can help them solve a problem."

Advertisment

Navigating Industry Changes

The appliance industry has undergone significant changes during Proper's career. The increased use of electronics and circuit boards has made repairs more complicated and costly. However, she has adapted to these challenges and continues to learn.

"Technology has changed the game, but it's also opened up new possibilities for repair and innovation," Proper explains. "I'm always looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best service possible."

Advertisment

Empowering Customers

One of Proper's greatest joys is helping customers build confidence by fixing their appliances themselves. She offers practical advice and encourages them to try simple repairs before calling a professional.

"There's a sense of accomplishment that comes from fixing something yourself," says Proper. "I love being able to empower my customers and help them save money in the process."

As Bonnie Proper continues to serve the Springfield community, her expertise and dedication to her craft remain unwavering. The challenges brought about by technological advancements have only fueled her passion for learning and adapting. With a legacy built on honesty, efficiency, and a genuine love for helping others, Proper's Mr. Handy appliance repair shop stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of community.

In an ever-evolving industry, Bonnie Proper remains a steadfast beacon of knowledge and support for those in need of appliance repair. Her commitment to empowering customers and staying ahead of the curve has solidified her reputation as Springfield's go-to appliance whisperer.