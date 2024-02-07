Specsavers Porthcawl Recognized for Success in Apprenticeships, Nominated for Prestigious Award

In a significant affirmation of its successful apprenticeship program, Specsavers Porthcawl has been nominated as a Small Employer of the Year finalist in the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024. The optical retail store, established in Porthcawl in 2015, has effectively harnessed the apprenticeship scheme to bolster staff recruitment, development, and retention, thereby earning its place among the finalists in the esteemed award ceremony.

A Robust Track Record

Since its inception, the store has employed eight apprentices, with three currently serving the organization. The apprentices have not only bolstered their careers within the store but have also found rewarding roles in local hospitals. The store's focus on apprenticeships has culminated in the 'Platinum Employer' status, a coveted Specsavers accreditation for outstanding people management.

Enhancing Services and Efficiency

Through its commitment to staff development, Specsavers Porthcawl has made notable strides in clinical optometry and audiology services. This focus has facilitated patients to receive quality care closer to their homes. The apprentices have played a key role in streamlining the store's audiology service, improving efficiency in the contact lens team, and assuming leadership roles as store trainers.

A Culture of Learning and Development

The store's apprenticeship program, designed in partnership with Inspiro Learning and Cambrian Training Company, mirrors its commitment to nurturing a culture of learning and development. Ophthalmic Director Claire Edwards underscored the value of apprenticeships in providing opportunities for personal and professional growth, particularly for individuals who may not have thrived in formal education settings.

The Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024, jointly organized by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), and sponsored by EAL, will be held on March 22, 2024, at ICC Wales, Newport. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and EAL managing director Al Parkes have lauded the finalists for their unwavering dedication to advancing careers and the Welsh economy through apprenticeships.